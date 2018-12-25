Koenig & Bauer (SKB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Koenig & Bauer (ETR: SKB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SKB opened at €37.12 ($43.16) on Tuesday. Koenig & Bauer AG has a 1-year low of €54.65 ($63.55) and a 1-year high of €74.25 ($86.34).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

