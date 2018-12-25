Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,525,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,233,000 after buying an additional 1,816,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,751,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,507,847,000 after buying an additional 1,367,045 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,716,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,008,000 after buying an additional 614,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,134,000 after buying an additional 405,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,922,000 after buying an additional 363,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.06.

NYSE NOC opened at $226.23 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $226.13 and a 52 week high of $360.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,982,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

