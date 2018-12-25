Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,406,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $143.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3089 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/koshinski-asset-management-inc-takes-position-in-vanguard-mid-cap-growth-etf-vot.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.