Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,406,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $143.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3089 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.