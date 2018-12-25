Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

