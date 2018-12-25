L S Starrett (SCX) vs. Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Financial Contrast

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get L S Starrett alerts:

L S Starrett has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L S Starrett and Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L S Starrett $216.33 million 0.17 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $977.03 million 2.34 $92.61 million $1.98 25.15

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than L S Starrett.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for L S Starrett and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L S Starrett 0 0 0 0 N/A Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than L S Starrett.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of L S Starrett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of L S Starrett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares L S Starrett and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L S Starrett -2.11% -9.15% -4.27% Simpson Manufacturing 11.88% 14.43% 12.13%

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. L S Starrett does not pay a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats L S Starrett on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products. It also provides measuring tools, such as micrometers, vernier calipers, height gages, depth gages, dial indicators, steel rules, and combination squares, as well as custom, non-contact, and in-process gaging products; and force measurement and material test equipment. In addition, the company offers material test systems comprising hardware and software; manual and automated field of view measurement systems; and hand tools for measuring, marking, and layout that include tapes, levels, chalk lines, and other products for building trades, and construction and retail trades. Further, it provides carbide tipped products for cutting ferrous materials, and non-ferrous metals and castings. The company primarily distributes its precision hand tools, and saw and construction products through distributors or resellers. It serves the metalworking, aerospace, and automotive markets; marine and farm equipment shops, and do-it-yourselfers; and tradesmen, which comprise builders, carpenters, plumbers, and electricians. The L.S. Starrett Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Athol, Massachusetts.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides connectors for wood framing and cold formed steel applications; screws, tools, and products for deck, fascia, and drywall applications; mechanical anchors and epoxy adhesives; fiber reinforced cementitious mortar products; and decorative hardware and connectors for outdoor living spaces. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.