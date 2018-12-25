Landec (LNDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.63

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 2891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,496,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 178,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

