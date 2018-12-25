Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shares Down 8.2%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. 3,318,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,534,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Williams Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, Director Peter Kagan sold 12,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $99,384,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at $930,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 354.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $123,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/laredo-petroleum-lpi-shares-down-8-2.html.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.