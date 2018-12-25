Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Acquires 3,285 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $413,622,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 78.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,790,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,612 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12,404.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 478.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $208,402,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.91 and a 1-year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.02.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

