Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) Given $12.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lazydays an industry rank of 105 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LAZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

In other news, Director James J. Fredlake acquired 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $45,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 198,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 231,653 shares of company stock worth $1,230,334 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lazydays stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lazydays as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

