Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,771 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of Splunk worth $96,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Splunk by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

SPLK opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $1,270,768.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $372,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $3,607,663. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/legal-general-group-plc-boosts-stake-in-splunk-inc-splk.html.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.