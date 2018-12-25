Legal & General Group Plc Has $104.44 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 160,122 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.54% of Marathon Oil worth $104,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,246,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,049,000 after purchasing an additional 729,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,489,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,673,000 after purchasing an additional 335,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 19.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,597,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 50.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,272,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after buying an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

MRO opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

