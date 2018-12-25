Lennar (LEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.51

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 233601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lennar from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Lennar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JMP Securities set a $56.00 price target on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,055,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

