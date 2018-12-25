Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Tops $525,163.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $525,163.00 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.02437802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00146233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00194505 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026960 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

