Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) vs. SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Liberty Braves Group Series C does not pay a dividend. SoftBank Group pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group 14.34% 20.95% 4.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $386.00 million 2.44 -$20.27 million ($0.51) -46.41 SoftBank Group $82.70 billion 0.87 $9.78 billion $4.10 8.02

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C. Liberty Braves Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoftBank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

