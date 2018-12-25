Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,230 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTRPA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 525.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 36.93%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

