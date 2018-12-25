Life Storage Inc (LSI) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 15.61% of Life Storage worth $692,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,424,000 after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,652,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,796,000 after acquiring an additional 83,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,425,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,940,000 after acquiring an additional 608,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 22,651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,456,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.39. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,006 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $405,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 650 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,506. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

