Lightbridge (LTBR) vs. FTI Consulting (FCN) Head to Head Contrast

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -65.44% -61.76% FTI Consulting 9.73% 11.91% 6.39%

Risk and Volatility

Lightbridge has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and FTI Consulting’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge $170,000.00 104.12 -$7.10 million N/A N/A FTI Consulting $1.81 billion 1.26 $107.96 million $2.32 25.56

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lightbridge and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Lightbridge on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services. Its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, intellectual property, trial, business insurance claims, and health solutions. The company's Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting services; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property and international arbitration services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; and network and economic impact analysis, and securities litigation and risk management services. Its Technology segment offers e-discovery management, managed document review, collections and digital forensics, information governance and compliance, investigations, and contract intelligence services, as well as e-discovery software. The company's Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, M&A crisis communications and special situations, corporate reputation, people and change, digital and creative communications, capital markets communications, and strategy consulting and research. FTI Consulting, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

