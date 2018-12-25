Lincoln National (LNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.56

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.56 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 1645519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $124,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 22,593.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 907,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 903,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 89.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,580,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 610,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1,669.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 605,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

