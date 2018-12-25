Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LQDA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liquidia Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth $336,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth $480,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

