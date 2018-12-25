LOCIcoin Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $482,152.00 and approximately $5,960.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCIcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.02443509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00146354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00196819 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026720 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026714 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin launched on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,659,658 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

