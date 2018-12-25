Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $326.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.71.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $245.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $245.01 and a twelve month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 159.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.