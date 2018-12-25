LogisCoin (LGS) Price Down 2.7% This Week

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. LogisCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $38,498.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00022501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, LogisCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.02457840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00145110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00200887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026456 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026495 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 1,584,212 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,773 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

