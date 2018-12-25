Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Loxo Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, restated a buy rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $129.40 on Friday. Loxo Oncology has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Loxo Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $3,298,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,430.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,500 shares of company stock worth $15,276,125 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

