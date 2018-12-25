LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 486.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at about $819,000.

IYK opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $102.26 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

