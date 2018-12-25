Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 50.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 104.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

