Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 120,585 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,585 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,202,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 557.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,027,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 871,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,188,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,903,000 after acquiring an additional 749,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URBN. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

