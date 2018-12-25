Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 19,425 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 436.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 250,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.8% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $139.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

