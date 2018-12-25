Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $30.03 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $5,174,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/macquarie-group-ltd-has-30-03-million-position-in-philip-morris-international-inc-pm.html.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.