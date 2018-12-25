Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 568,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 552.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

