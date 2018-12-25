Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MHLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maiden in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Maiden from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Maiden alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen Schmitt sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maiden by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maiden by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Maiden by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 766,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,972. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.37 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 58.17% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.