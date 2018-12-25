Man Group plc Has $10.03 Million Position in Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766,306 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.94% of Daseke worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.33. Daseke Inc has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.29 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO Don R. Daseke acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Sinclair acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,040. Company insiders own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

