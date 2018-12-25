Man Group plc Has $10.45 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,689 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.30% of Nomad Foods worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,127,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 90.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 156,464 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,285,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,035,000 after buying an additional 50,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Man Group plc Has $10.45 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/man-group-plc-has-10-45-million-stake-in-nomad-foods-ltd-nomd.html.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.