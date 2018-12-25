Marathon Patent Group (MARA) & Liberty Tax (TAXA) Critical Survey

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tax and Marathon Patent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax -5.36% -10.31% -4.71% Marathon Patent Group N/A -367.18% -232.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and Marathon Patent Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $174.87 million 0.94 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Marathon Patent Group $510,000.00 19.42 -$31.33 million N/A N/A

Liberty Tax has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Marathon Patent Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Marathon Patent Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

