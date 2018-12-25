Marine Products Corp. (MPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Brokerages expect Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to announce $70.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marine Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.56 million. Marine Products reported sales of $65.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marine Products will report full year sales of $303.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.22 million to $309.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.04 million, with estimates ranging from $312.08 million to $331.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marine Products.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Marine Products had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.66 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marine Products by 508.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marine Products by 82.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marine Products by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

