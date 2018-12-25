Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.67

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.67 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 6818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.14%.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.73 per share, for a total transaction of $460,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,330.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews acquired 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.17 per share, for a total transaction of $505,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,156,758. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

