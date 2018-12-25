Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $118,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 56.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

