Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 226 Markel Co. (MKL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Markel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 636.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 25.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 18.9% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 37,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $954.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.64 and a beta of 1.00. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $954.39 and a twelve month high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price objective on Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.25.

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total transaction of $119,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,096.50 per share, with a total value of $274,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449 shares of company stock valued at $489,602. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

