Marshall Wace LLP Has $211,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $454,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $76.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5246 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

