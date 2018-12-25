Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 7,281 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 341,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,109,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,768,000 after acquiring an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Lonna Wiersma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

