Marshall Wace LLP Takes $229,000 Position in Preformed Line Products (PLPC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Preformed Line Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 17.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 7.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $256.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.21. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $96.83.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

PLPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

