MassRoots (MSRT) and Twitter (TWTR) Head-To-Head Survey

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MassRoots has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -82,025.04% N/A -1,649.79% Twitter 36.35% 6.75% 4.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $310,000.00 37.99 -$44.38 million N/A N/A Twitter $2.44 billion 8.24 -$108.06 million $0.06 440.83

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MassRoots and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 3 18 12 0 2.27

Twitter has a consensus target price of $35.03, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than MassRoots.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twitter beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

