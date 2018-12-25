Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 57.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $37,383.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.03394621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00123851 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

