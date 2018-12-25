Matrix Service (MTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $15.99 on Friday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $427.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Matrix Service news, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $27,509.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,366.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,555,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 40.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 10.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 145,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

