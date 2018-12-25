Matson Inc (MATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Matson has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $41.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.67 million. Matson had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matson will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

In other Matson news, SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $109,285.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $224,075 over the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Matson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 26.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 23.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 21,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.