MaxLinear (MXL) & Daqo New Energy (DQ) Head to Head Comparison

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MaxLinear alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 4 2 0 2.33 Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.02%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.82%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Risk and Volatility

MaxLinear has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -11.18% 15.35% 7.67% Daqo New Energy 17.71% 17.53% 10.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $420.32 million 2.65 -$9.18 million $1.18 13.68 Daqo New Energy $352.85 million 0.67 $92.84 million $8.50 2.66

Daqo New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats MaxLinear on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.