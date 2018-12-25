Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

In other news, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $20,510,248.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

