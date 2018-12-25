Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.3% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,699,000 after acquiring an additional 831,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,438 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,733,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

In other news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 666,666 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,893 shares of company stock worth $65,699,364 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

