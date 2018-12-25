Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.94

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 4706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market cap of $98.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.44%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,025,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

