Mesa Air Group (MESA) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ: MESA) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mesa Air Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group Competitors 7.25% 47.87% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mesa Air Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Mesa Air Group Competitors 433 1399 1958 155 2.47

Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 155.88%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 39.70%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $681.59 million $33.25 million 5.53 Mesa Air Group Competitors $13.33 billion $926.23 million 8.59

Mesa Air Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mesa Air Group peers beat Mesa Air Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

