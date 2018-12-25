MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Toro Co (TTC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,329,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 409,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 301,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $442,061.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Twomey sold 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,158,098.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,244 shares in the company, valued at $554,917.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,655 shares of company stock worth $2,118,478. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.60 million. Toro had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

